US Health Officials Propose Using A Cheap Antibiotic As A ‘Morning-After Pill’ Against STDs

October 2, 2023 11:35AM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials plan to endorse a common antibiotic as a post-sex morning after pill that gay and bisexual men can use to avoid some increasingly common sexually transmitted diseases.

The long-awaited guideline says doxycycline can prevent certain illnesses if taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex.

One official says it’s an innovative step to help battle record levels of STD infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention proposal was released Monday.

The agency plans to finalize it after a 45-day public comment period.

