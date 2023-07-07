1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

US Hiring Cools But Employers Still Add 209,000 Jobs

July 7, 2023 12:41PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers pulled back on hiring but still delivered another month of solid gains in June, adding 209,000 jobs, a sign that the economy’s resilience is confounding the Federal Reserve’s drive to slow growth and inflation.

The latest evidence of economic strength makes it all but certain that the Fed will resume its interest rate hikes later this month after having ended a streak of 10 rate increases that have been intended to curb high inflation.

The June hiring figure is the smallest in 2 1/2 years.

But it still points to a durable labor market that has produced a historically high number of advertised openings.

The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.6%, near a five-decade low.

