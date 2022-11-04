1340 WJOL Logo

US Hiring May Have Slowed To A Still-Solid Pace In October

November 4, 2022 1:32AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. jobs report for October will be closely watched Friday for any indication that employers are slowing their hiring – a prospect the Federal Reserve would likely welcome as a sign that the high inflation that is gripping the economy might soon begin to ease. Economists expect the report to show that employers added 200,000 jobs last month. That would represent a healthy gain and would suggest that employers still feel the need to fill many jobs. A substantial hiring gain would also mean that wages will likely keep rising and continue to fuel inflation. Chronic inflation is hurting many households and has shot to the top of voter concerns in the midterm elections.

