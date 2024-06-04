US Job Openings Fall To 8.1 Million, Lowest Since 2021, But Remain At Historically High Levels

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings fell in April to the lowest level since 2021.

But they remained at historically strong levels despite high interest rates and signs the economy is slowing.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that employers posted 8.1 million vacancies in April, down from a revised 8.4 million in March.

Still, layoffs fell, and the number of Americans quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence in their prospects — rose in April.

Monthly job openings have come down steadily from a peak of 12.2 million in March 2022 — as the economy’s recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns left companies desperate for workers — but they remain at a high level.