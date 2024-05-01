1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

US Job Openings Fall To 8.5 Million In March, The Lowest Level In More Than 3 Years

May 1, 2024 1:06PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. jobs openings slid in March to the lowest level in more than three years, but stayed at historically high levels in a sign that the job market remains resilient in the face of higher interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that employers posted 8.5 million vacancies in March, down from 8.8 million in February and the fewest since February 2021.

Fewer workers quit their jobs, but layoffs fell. Monthly job openings are down sharply from a peak of 12.2 million in March 2022 but remain at a high level.

Before 2021, they’d never exceeded 8 million — a threshold they have now reached for 37 straight months.

Popular Posts

1

Update: Father Allegedly Shoots Son At Lake Renwick In Plainfield
2

Illinois State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Overnight
3

WJOL Exclusive: LIV Golf Expected To Tee Off This Fall In Bolingbrook
4

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Crash
5

New Lenox Sports Complex Groundbreaking Ceremony To Be Hosted April 22

Recent Posts