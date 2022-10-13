1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

October 12, 2022 10:11PM CDT
US, Mexico Plan Ukraine-Type Relief For Venezuela Migrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The Biden administration has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion. Meanwhile, Mexico has agreed to accept some Venezuelans who are expelled from the United States. The U.S. and Mexico announced the plans Wednesday. In a related announcement, the Department of Homeland Security says it will make available nearly 65,000 temporary work visas for lower-skilled industries, roughly double the current annual allotment. At least 20,000 of those temporary work visas will be reserved for Haiti and northern Central American countries.

