1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

US National Debt Hits Record $34 Trillion

January 2, 2024 5:41PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has announced that the nation’s gross national debt has surpassed $34 trillion.

The record high comes after Republican lawmakers and the White House agreed to temporarily lift the nation’s $31.4 trillion debt limit last year after the government ran up against its legal borrowing capacity and needed to implement “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default.

That agreement lasts until January 2025. Congress is gearing up for another funding fight.

Popular Posts

1

Jeremy Fears Shot In West Side Shooting
2

Will County Responds After Buses Start Dropping Off Migrants
3

Lockport Mayor Issues Executive Order Regarding Migrants
4

Bolingbrook Armed Robbery At Best Buy
5

Bolingbrook Man Arrested On Christmas Eve After Domestic Dispute Results in Felony Arrest

Recent Posts