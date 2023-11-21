1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

US Navy Plane Overshoots Runway And Goes Into A Bay In Hawaii

November 20, 2023 7:22PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy plane overshot a runway and went into a bay in Hawaii, the military said Monday.

The P8-A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information, including any details on injuries.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.

The base is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu on Oahu.

Popular Posts

1

Two Dead Following Crash Along Route 53
2

Coworkers Showering At Man's House Were Allegedly Videotaped
3

Illinois Supreme Court Issues Decision Rejecting Attempt to Obtain Refund from Joliet for Property Taxes on Evergreen Terrace
4

Two charged after fight at Joliet casino
5

Neighbor Heard Homeowners Arguing Followed by Gunshots; Will County Sheriff Investigating Murder/Suicide in Homer Glen

Recent Posts