1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

US Probes Complaints That Ford Escape Doors Can Open While SUVs Are Being Driven

July 11, 2023 12:13PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail.

Investigators contacted some of the owners and found 25 reports of minor injuries.

The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed.

Ford says it’s working with the agency to support the investigation.

Popular Posts

1

Illinois' New Laws Went Into Effect On July 1st
2

DNA Confirms Bones Found Earlier This Year In Will County Are that of Missing Joliet Man From A Decade Ago
3

Dangerous Situation Along Route 53 in Joliet As Concrete Trucks Make A U-Turn Near Construction Site
4

Wrong-Way Driver In I-55 Double Fatal Still In The Hospital
5

A GoFundMe Page Set Up For The Family Of Chicago Woman Killed On I-55 In Bolingbrook

Recent Posts