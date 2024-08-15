US Shoppers Sharply Boosted Spending At Retailers In July

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans stepped up spending at retailers last month by the most in a year and a half, easing concerns that the economy might be weakening under the pressure of higher prices and elevated interest rates.

Auto dealers, electronics and appliance stores and grocery stores all reported strong sales gains.

The July retail sales data provided reassurance that the U.S. economy, while slowing under the pressure of high interest rates, remains resilient.

It showed that America’s consumers, the primary driver of economic growth, are still willing to spend.

The prospect of a still-growing economy is likely to be promoted by Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, which is preparing to roll out policies Friday to ban “price gouging” on groceries.