US Surgeons Have Transplanted A Pig Kidney Into A Patient
March 21, 2024 12:08PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors in Boston say they have transplanted a pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
Massachusetts General Hospital said Thursday it’s the first time a genetically modified pig kidney has been transplanted into a living person.
Previously pig kidneys have been temporarily transplanted into brain-dead donors.
Also, two men received heart transplants from pigs, although both died within months.
The hospital announced the transplant Thursday and said the patient is recovering well.