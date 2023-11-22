US Unemployment Claims Drop By 24,000
November 22, 2023 12:08PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell sharply last week, a sign that U.S. job market remains resilient despite higher interest rates.
The Labor Department reported Wednesday that jobless claims were dropped by 24,000 to 209,000.
The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell by 750 to 220,000.
The applications are viewed as a proxy for layoffs.
They remain extraordinarily low by historical standards, signaling that most Americans enjoy unusual job security.