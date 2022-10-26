1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

US Vows Full Military Defense Of Allies Against North Korea

October 25, 2022 10:47PM CDT
Share
US Vows Full Military Defense Of Allies Against North Korea

TOKYO (AP) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is warning North Korea against escalating its provocations. She says the United States will fully use its military capabilities, “including nuclear, conventional and missile defense,” to defend its allies, Japan and South Korea. Sherman called North Korea’s repeated firings of ballistic missiles and artillery in recent weeks provocative military actions. North Korea has described them as practice runs for the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Sherman made the comments in Tokyo ahead of a three-way meeting with her counterparts from Japan and South Korea.

Popular Posts

1

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
2

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
3

A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year
4

Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
5

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Recent Posts