1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

US Worker Paycheck Growth Slowed Late Last Year

January 31, 2024 11:46AM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pay and benefits for America’s workers slowed last quarter, a trend that could affect the Federal Reserve’s decision about when to begin cutting interest rates.

Compensation as measured by the government’s Employment Cost Index rose 0.9% in the October-December quarter, down from a 1.1% increase in the previous quarter, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, compensation growth slowed to 4.2% from 4.3%.

The increase in wages and benefits was still mostly healthy, but the slowdown could contribute to the cooling of inflation.

Popular Posts

1

A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life
2

Mother Of Two Boys Arrested For Leaving Her Children In A Freezing Car While She Shopped And Having A Loaded Gun in the Vehicle
3

Victims Identified As His Immediate Family Including His Mother
4

Diocese of Joliet Announces Church and School Closings
5

Plainfield: Child Survives First Car Crash Gets Out Of Vehicle And Is Fatally Struck By Third Vehicle

Recent Posts