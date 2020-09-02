USDA Approves Free Lunch For All Schools
Families in both Illinois and Iowa don’t have to worry about the price of school lunches. The USDA yesterday announced that it is extending it’s free school lunch program til the end of the year. The decision means local schools can offer kids lunch at no cost. The USDA says it wants to make sure that all kids are being fed during the coronavirus outbreak. In the Quad Cities, that means free lunches are available to both kids in in-person and online only classes.