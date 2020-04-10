USF Alumni and Family Relations Office Announces New Assistant Director
Joliet, Ill. – Joliet, Ill. – The University of St. Francis (USF) Alumni and Family Relations Office recently named Jessica Conte ’13 as its new assistant director.
In her new role, Conte’s primary responsibilities will include assisting with creation and promotion of alumni events and programs that foster affinity and support; serving as an adviser to the Students Today, Alumni Tomorrow (STAT) student group as well as assist with programs that engage current students before graduation; helping drive family association communication to keep parents connected to the university; and managing alumni social media pages and marketing efforts.
“I am excited Jessica joined our team because of her extensive social media experience, high level of organization, and the creativity she brings to her new role,” said Aubrey Knight ’04, ’07, USF Director of Alumni and Family Relations.
Conte worked in the marketing field for a few years prior to returning to USF in 2016 as the Marketing Services department’s marketing project manager. Conte, who formally began her new role on April 1, is now ready to transition her experiences into a new role at USF.
“I am most looking forward to serving fellow alumni and helping them stay connected to USF, whether that is through Homecoming & Reunion Weekend, our Student Alumni Mentoring program, or any of the alumni office’s many other events and programs,” Conte said.
Jessica Conte graduated from the University of St. Francis in 2013 with a B.A. in English and will graduate in spring 2020 with an MBA. A proud resident of Joliet, Conte loves the Cathedral Area and supporting Joliet’s local restaurants and businesses. She is married to her high school sweetheart and enjoys gardening, travelling, hosting parties, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets.
