USF Art & Design Department to Host Art Fair and Sale on April 13

Apr 11, 2022 @ 10:34am
Photo courtesy USF
The University of St. Francis (USF) Art and Design Department will host an Art Fair and Sale on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Marian Hall Abbey (604 Taylor Street, Joliet, IL 60435). The event, which is open to the community, will consist of student-produced artworks for sale, including drawings, paintings, stickers, clothing, jewelry, accessories, and other ephemera. Proceeds from the sale will be used to assist students with purchasing materials to support advanced studies in art and design over the summer.
This event is open to the general public and admission is free of charge. Attendees will be required to adhere to the university’s COVID-19 safety protocols, which include providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test dated within one week of the visit to campus. Face coverings are optional (but recommended).
For more information, please contact professor Michael “Chester” Alamo-Costello, MFA, at [email protected]. For more information on the USF Art and Design Department, visit stfrancis.edu/art-design.
