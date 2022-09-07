1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

USF Art Gallery Exhibition to Feature Works of USF Alumni

September 7, 2022 12:18PM CDT
The University of St. Francis (USF) Art Gallery in downtown Joliet invites the community to enjoy the creative works of USF alumni.

The Alumni Exhibition, which runs through Thursday, September 29, will feature the works of several USF alumni, including: Megan Altmyer (2013); Jessica Baron (2013); Roger Carlson (2006); Jessica Cuevas (2014); Katia Hunt (2019); Sydney Jarrard (2019); Christopher Jones (2015); Dora Moore (2008); Meghann O’Hara (2001); Autumn Panzera (2011); Boris Peshev (2016); Joe Santillo (2017); Egzon Shaqiri (2014) ;Marguerite Stoiber (1973); Lauren Tuider (2020); Odessa Villarreal (2021), and; Ryan Wolfe (2004).

The USF Art Gallery is located at 25 E. Van Buren Street in Joliet, is open to the public Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit stfrancis.edu/artgallery/ for more information.

