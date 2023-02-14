USF Brown & Gold Night Huge Success

University of St. Francis for their Brown and Gold night. Joe Maddon, the Major League Baseball manager that helped the Chicago Cubs break its 108 year World Series drought in 2016 along with WJOL host Scott Slocum/WJOL news

Six-hundred people attended the Brown and Gold night at the Sullivan Center at the University of St. Francis. Former Cubs world champion manager Joe Maddon told stories of the 2016 championship and his views on baseball, life and leadership. While the live auction was taking place for an autographed jersey, Maddon wanted to raise more money so he literally took the jacket off his back and took of his shoes to add to the auction package that raised an extra $6,000 at the event. Hosted by WJOL’s Scott Slocum, this is a fundraiser for USF’s Athletic Department.