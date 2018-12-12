USF Choir to Perform with The Tenors at the Rialto

Members of University of St. Francis’ Claritas Master Chorale will share the stage with Juno Award-winning Canadian super group The Tenors on Friday, December 14th at 8 pm. The chorale will perform select songs with the award-winning group as part of their Home for the Holidays: Christmas Classics and the Hits tour stop at the Rialto Square Theatre. The Claritas Master Chorale is a select, auditioned choir based at the University of St. Francis. Its members hail from throughout the greater Eastern Mid-Illinois area, from Naperville to Bourbonnais, Orland Park to Plano. The Chorale performs a wide variety of music, from classics with harp and orchestra to the wonderful selections heard here that evening. For more information on tickets go to rialtosquare.com.
Comments