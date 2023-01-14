1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

USF Hosting Blood Drive

January 14, 2023 7:12AM CST
USF

The University of St. Francis is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, January 24, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Assembly Hall Gymnasium at USF’s St. Clare Campus, which is located at 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org, click on the “Find a Blood Drive” link under the “Give Blood” navigation menu item (enter “60435” when prompted). You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.

If you are an eligible type O, B – or A – donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.

For more information, please visit redcrossblood.org.

