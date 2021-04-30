USF Seeking Photos for Time Capsule Project
Throughout the rich history of the University of St. Francis (USF), the university embraces that it’s the people who helped establish its legacy. Whether it was the Sisters who founded the institution, the students who spent years pursuing a degree, the faculty and staff who spent decades teaching, coaching, and helping, or the alumni who remain engaged and continue to support USF, it has always been about the people.
The USF Alumni & Family Relations Office, on behalf of the USF Alumni Association and in coordination with Students Today, Alumni Tomorrow (student club), is creating a time capsule and is seeking photos to be included in the project. Students, alumni, employees of USF are invited to submit a photo that best represents their legacy at St. Francis – whether hanging out on campus, in class, at a student event, athletics game, study abroad program, with friends, or any other St. Francis activity. Photos will be preserved in the USF archives and printed as 3×5” photos for inclusion in the capsule, which will be buried during a ceremony that will happen on Saturday, Oct. 2 during Homecoming & Reunion (details about that event are forthcoming). The capsule will be retrieved and opened in 2045 as part of USF’s 125th anniversary celebration.
“We want to preserve our legacy and honor our present to help celebrate our future. After celebrating our Centennial year in 2020, we hope the time capsule will capture our story as we commence our second century,” said Aubrey Knight, ’04, ’07, USF Director of Alumni & Family Relations.
