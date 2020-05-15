      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

USGS Reports Magnitude-6.4 Earthquake in Western Nevada

May 15, 2020 @ 7:29am

TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.

The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers) deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

People from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California’s Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
IDPH Announces 2,432 New Coronavirus Cases on Friday