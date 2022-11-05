1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Utility Work to Require I-80 Lane Closures Over Next Couple of Weeks

November 5, 2022 5:23PM CDT
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that testing to a utility pipeline along Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require the following temporary daytime lane closures, weather permitting, over the next couple of weeks.   Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8

  • Eastbound I-80, between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7)
  • Left lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

  • Westbound I-80, between Midland and Larkin avenues
  • Left lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16

  • Westbound I-80, between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Larkin Avenue
  • Right lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

