Vacancy for Joliet Public Schools Board of School Inspectors
The Board of School Inspectors is seeking applicants to fill a West Side seat on the school board of Joliet Public Schools District 86. The candidate would fill an open seat on the Board.
Qualified applicants must 18 years of age or older, citizen of the United States, resident of District 86 living on the West Side of Joliet (west of the Des Plaines River) for at least one year, and a U.S.
registered voter.
Letters of intent and résumés, may be sent to Stephanie H. T. Phelan, Secretary, Board of School Inspectors, Joliet Public Schools, 420 N. Raynor Avenue, Joliet, IL 60435. The deadline for applying is May 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. The term will end in 2023. For any questions, please call (815) 740-3196 ext. 8221.
The board will review all applications and make an appointment to fill the vacancy.