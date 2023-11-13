1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Vacant Joliet Building Up For Auction This December

November 13, 2023 10:59AM CST
65 W. Wester Street, Joliet/WJOL file photo

A downtown Joliet building is going up for auction. According to the real estate website, Loop Net the starting bid for 65 W. Webster Street is $500,000. The Riverfront Plaza has been vacant despite the fact that it was renovated. The listing by CBRE from Chicago may be a little misleading, claiming the property is “Located at the intersection of the east-west tollway I-88, and the north-south tollway I-355 one of the most important intersections in DuPage County.” The property is in Will County and no where near I-88 and I-355.

The investment highlights in the listing include, “Riverfront Plaza is an extensively renovated, 4-story 96,000-SF office with unobstructed views overlooking the Des Plaines River in Joliet, Illinois.”

The auction is expected to begin on December 11th -13th, 2023.

CBRE Capital Markets, Investment Properties, and Ten-X has been retained by ownership as exclusive advisor and agent to sell 100% fee simple interest in Riverfront Plaza.

65 West Webster Street is zoned B-2 and can accommodate multiple office and retail businesses.

 

