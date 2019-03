A vacant restaurant space that’s been empty for two years in Joliet is getting a new tenant. On the Louis Joliet Mall website they’re announcing that a New Orleans style restaurant is opening soon. The Cajun Boil & Bar is expected to take the place of Tilted Kilt which closed more than two years ago. There are two other area locations of Cajun Boil & Bar, one in Orland Park and the other in Oakbrook Terrace.