Joliet West High School Alert: Joliet Police Investigate Social Media Threat
Local News
Vaccination Clinic in Lockport
Feb 8, 2022 @ 4:54am
Lockport Township Government will be having a vaccination clinic
Tuesday Feb 8th
and
Thursday February 10th
from 8am-3pm on both days.
Registration is preferred but not mandatory.
Below are the registration links :
February 8th, 2022-
https://events.juvare.
com/IL-IDPH/oooyn/1225584/
February 10th, 2022-
https://events.juvare.
com/IL-IDPH/oooyn/1225585/
Click in the flyer below for more information.
