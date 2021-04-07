WJOL on Air
Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19
Local News
Vaccine Appointments Available In Tinley Park
Apr 7, 2021 @ 6:28am
Kodo Care Joliet Professional Pharmacy/Chad Kodiak
Kodocare Pharmacy is hosting a COVID vaccination Thursday, April 8th at St. Colettas 18350 Crossing Dr. Tinley Park.
This is for 1st doses of Pfizer
To book an appointment or info on vaccination clinics visit
www.kodocare.com
