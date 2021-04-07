      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Vaccine Appointments Available In Tinley Park

Apr 7, 2021 @ 6:28am
Kodo Care Joliet Professional Pharmacy/Chad Kodiak
Kodocare Pharmacy is hosting a COVID vaccination Thursday, April  8th at St. Colettas 18350 Crossing Dr. Tinley Park.
This is for 1st doses of Pfizer
To book an appointment or info on vaccination clinics visit www.kodocare.com
