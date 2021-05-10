Vaccine Clinic Being Held Saturday At St. Peter’s Church in Joliet
The Will County Health Department along with community organizations are looking to improve access and communication in hard hit areas to give out COVID-19 vaccines.
Nicole Garrett Program Manager with the Will County Health Department says there will be a vaccination clinic held Saturday, May 15th at St. Peter’s Church on Hickory Street. They have 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine and will be provided at no cost.
The vaccine clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15th. Walk-ins are welcome.
No insurance card or social security card needed, just an ID to set up your second appointment.