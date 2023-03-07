Vallas, Johnson Tout Own Endorsements In Chicago Mayor’s Race

(AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Both candidates looking to become the next Mayor of Chicago are touting their own endorsements. Retiring Alderman Roderick Sawyer chose to endorse former CPS CEO Paul Vallas in the race, calling him the right leader for this moment. Sawyer was a candidate in the race, but failed to make the runoff last week. Vallas’ opponent, Brandon Johnson, has received the backing of U.S. Representative Danny Davis, who initially backed Mayor Lightfoot before she was knocked out of the race.