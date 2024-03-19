Valley View Board of Education Approves Dr. Keith Wood as Superintendent

The Valley View Community Unit School District 365U Board of Education has approved the selection of Dr. Keith Wood as Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Wood’s approved contract runs through June 30, 2025.

Dr. Wood joined the VVSD staff in 2011 when he was hired as Principal for Brooks Middle School and has served in that position for the past 13 years. In 2022, the Illinois State Board of Education selected Dr. Wood as Middle School Principal of the Year and he also represented Illinois in the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Dr. Wood earned his undergraduate degree in elementary education from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He continued his education by earning a master’s degree in school leadership from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1995 and then a doctoral degree in school leadership from Loyola University Chicago in 2002. Dr. Wood is also currently an Advisory Board Member and Co-Chair of the Harvard University Graduate School of Education Principals’ Center.

Dr. Wood and his wife Angela reside in Bolingbrook, and they are the current Bolingbrook Family of the Year. He is an active member of Bolingbrook Lions Club, serves on the Board of Directors of the Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation, and has also served as a Board Member of Heart Haven Outreach.

“I look forward to this new role and the challenge as we continue to provide quality educational experiences for our students and also continue to meet the expectations of the VVSD community,” said Dr. Wood. Dr. Wood succeeds outgoing Superintendent Rachel Kinder, Ed.S who announced her departure last week.

“The VVSD Board looks forward to working collaboratively with Dr. Wood and to continue to move VVSD forward. We expect his knowledge and understanding of Valley View’s demands and community expectations will allow for a smooth transition,” said VVSD Board of Education President Steve Quigley.