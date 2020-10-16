Valley View Board of Education Approves Transition to Stage 3 of Hybrid Learning for Students
The Valley View Community Unit School District 365U Board of Education gave District Administration approval to proceed with the transition to Stage 3 of the Return Together 365U plan during the Board’s Regular Meeting on Monday, October 15.
Stage 3 of the plan provides for the phased return of students to classrooms over the coming weeks and will result in a hybrid learning model of both in-school and remote instruction for most students. “I want to commend all the VVSD staff members who collaborated to develop this plan,” said VVSD Board of Education President Mr. Steve Quigley. “Planning the education of students during this pandemic and for contingencies that may arise is not easy. Our preference, of course, is to have all students in classrooms with their teachers. However, these are the cards that we have been dealt and if we’ve learned anything during this challenge, it is that creativity, flexibility and adaptability set the foundation for success.”
Earlier this week, VVSD welcomed the first groups of students back to classrooms as students in the Multi-Needs, Cross-Categorical, and Structured Teaching and Learning Room (STLR) programs returned to on- site instruction.
“We will continue the process of a phased transition to hybrid learning for those families that elected to have their student return on-site,” said VVSD Superintendent of Schools Rachel Kinder. “Building level communication will follow with additional details regarding the transition to hybrid and continuation of full remote prior to the start of a transition at a particular level.” A graphic timeline of the VVSD Stage 3 Transition to Hybrid Learning is available on the District Website. Additional information about the transition can be found at www.vvsd.org/Return365
VVSD Stage 3 Transition to Hybrid Learning Timeline by Grade Level
Week of: October 19
Elementary- Multi-Needs, STLR, Cross-Categorical return five days per week full days Middle- Multi-Needs on-site five days per week, full days
STEP- Multi-Needs on site all days 7:30-12:30 pm
October 26
Elementary- Kindergarten-5th Grade on-site Bridge/Transition
Middle- CARES/Cross-Categorical on-site five days per week, full days
High- Multi-Needs on-site five days per week, full days
STEP- Full program return November 2
Early Childhood 4 days on-site, 1 day remote per week, SEL Asynchronous Elementary- Kindergarten-5th Grade on-site AB Rotation (2 full days per week)
Elementary- CARES on-site A&B days, full days Middle- At-risk/targeted students & Sheltered Bilingual on-site, alphabetical rotation, full days High- Self-Contained CARES on-site five days per week, full days
November 9
High- Cross-categorical & Sheltered Bilingual on-site five days per week, full days
November 16
Elementary Supported Education IEP on-site both A&B days, full days High- At-risk/targeted students on-site, alphabetical rotation, full days
November 30
Middle- 6th Grade on-site, alphabetical rotation, two days per week, full days
January 4
Middle- 7th & 8th Grade on-site, alphabetical rotation, two days per week, full days
January 18
High- Grades 9th-12th Bridge
January 25
High- Grades 9th-12th alphabetical rotation, two days per week, full day