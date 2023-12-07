Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation Chosen for Major Donation From Menasha Team In Bolingbrook

Employees of the Menasha organization in Bolingbrook have chosen the Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation for a $1,400 donation. The presentation was made recently to the President of the Foundation, Mike Lawler, with Operations Manager Marshall Adams, Senior Human Resources Business Partner Deanne Jeriha, and some of their team members.

“Our team in Bolingbrook supports several organizations in Bolingbrook and the surrounding area and we are truly honored to support the Valley View Education Foundation. Thank you for all you do for the children and educators in the community we serve”, Mr. Adams and Ms. Jeriha shared during the presentation.

The Menasha team chooses local organizations who serve their communities for donations annually and the funds are provided by the Menasha Corporation Foundation. The nominees are then contacted and informed about the donation. Additionally, Menasha employees volunteer at several local organizations throughout the year. They have also conducted drives for school supplies and winter clothing. These efforts align well with the “Menasha Makes It Happen” company mission.

During the presentation, Lawler shared more background about the Foundation and expressed gratitude for being chosen as a recipient of the very generous donation. “Your volunteer efforts and generosity with this donation enable the lives of those in need to experience a much better life and your donation enables our educators to provide exciting educational programs that go above and beyond.”

He invited them to attend some of the fundraising events delivered by the Foundation and also to consider volunteering.

The Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation was established to engage in fundraising activities to support a Grant program to receive applications and provide for funding of educational programs, designed and delivered by educators and others, which go above and beyond the curriculum delivered by Valley View School District 365-U in Bolingbrook and Romeoville, Illinois.

The Internal Revenue Service confirmed it’s designation as a 501c 3 Not for Profit December 1990. In November 1994, a group met to establish the Board of Directors and began its initial operational efforts. The Foundation is a group of volunteers from the community who support the mission of the Foundation which includes Officers, Directors, and Committee members.

The Grant program was announced to District staff and applications were requested for consideration in late 1994. In March of 1995, the first fundraising event was held. Following the event, 11 grants were approved for funding. Since that time, over 1,100 grant applications have been funded for over $1.8 million.

Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation press release