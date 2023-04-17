Valley View School District 365U Adjusts Start Times For 2023-2024 School Year

A Notice Regarding School Day Times for the 2023-24 VVSD School Year With only six weeks of school left on the calendar this year, we want to make note of adjustments to staff and student start times for our next school year (2023-24). We know that even small changes to a daily school schedule affect each family’s schedule and requires a great deal of coordination. We want to provide everyone ample time to make adjustments. These changes will go into effect with the first day of school in August 2023 (August 17 for grades Kindergarten-12th and STEP and August 21 for Early Childhood). Grade Level Students Arrive School Begins School Ends Early Childhood

(Full Day) 9:25am 9:30am 3:30pm Early Childhood

(AM Session) 9:25am 9:30am 12:00pm Early Childhood

(PM Session) 12:55pm 1:00pm 3:30pm K-5 8:55am 9:05am 3:30pm 6-8 8:10am 8:20am 2:45pm 9-12 6:40 – 7:15am 7:30am 2:15pm STEP 7:15am 7:30am 12:30pm

The Board approved 2023-24 calendar can be found online.

One other important change to note is regarding early release days for grades Kindergarten-12th. Beginning in September 2023, there will be two early release days per month. The exception is December 2023, in which there will be a third early release on the day before Winter Break. Please see the 2023-24 calendar online for specific dates.

Early Release times will remain the same as currently in place for elementary, middle School, and high school (noted on the approved school calendar).

STEP and Early Childhood early release schedules will be communicated directly from their respective schools.

As the new school year approaches, each school will communicate specific information regarding the daily schedule. Additionally, the VVSD Transportation Department will communicate specific pick-up and drop-off times reflecting these arrival and dismissal adjustments. VVSD will also work with before/after school care partners regarding schedule adjustments/early release schedule.

Valley View School District 365U press release