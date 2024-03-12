Valley View School District Board of Education Accepts Resignation of Superintendent Rachel Kinde

The Valley View School District Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Superintendent Rachel Kinder, effective at the close of business on March 22, 2024.

Superintendent Kinder expressed the following, “I have made the extremely difficult decision to prioritize personal matters and pursue new opportunities. It has been an absolute privilege and honor to serve the students, staff, and community of Valley View School District for nearly 17 years. I am grateful for the incredible opportunity that the Board of Education entrusted me with and the support that they have provided to the District. The last four years serving as Superintendent have been extremely challenging, yet also rewarding, and I have immense gratitude and pride for all that we have been able to accomplish together. I will forever hold a special place in my heart for the students, staff, families, and community of VVSD and I will do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition forward.”

Board President Steven Quigley shared the following on behalf of the Board: “The Board of Education expresses its gratitude to Superintendent Kinder for her many years of dedication and contributions to our district. Under her guidance, and in partnership with the Board of Education, we weathered the unprecedented educational demands of a pandemic, and established a strong foundation for the continued growth and achievement of the VVSD community.”

President Quigley continued, “The Board of Education wishes Superintendent Rachel Kinder continued success in her future endeavors. We are confident that she will continue to inspire and make meaningful contributions in service to children and the community. As we embark on this new chapter, the Board remains committed to ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the high standards of excellence and service that define Valley View. We will begin a search for the next superintendent immediately.”