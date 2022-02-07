      Weather Alert

Valley View School District On Masks and Quarantine Update

Feb 7, 2022 @ 6:21am
Bolingbrook High School/md

This email is a follow-up in regard to lawsuit challenging implementation of the State’s orders for COVID-19 mitigations, including masking, quarantining of close contacts, and testing of unvaccinated employees. Valley View School District is one of the 146 school districts named in the lawsuit that was filed by more than 700 parents across the state. 

Late Friday, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow delivered her ruling that will impact all districts in the lawsuit including VVSD. The ruling issued a temporary restraining order regarding masks, quarantines, testing and vaccinations.

It is important to note that the appellate court could issue a stay of this order or issue an order that vacates this ruling which could re-establish the mitigation efforts as they were prior to Friday’s decision. If this occurs, we will reassess the situation and keep staff and families informed of any potential changes that will occur as a result of legal determinations or local decisions, as allowed. 

As a result of this ruling, VVSD will pause the enforcement of these mandates. Effective Monday, February 7, we intend to follow Judge Grischow’s ruling for the District and each of our schools.

 

  • Masking 
      • Universal masking is highly recommended but will not be required. An individual may choose to mask in all or certain situations as they feel comfortable.
      • Universal masking is still required to be worn on school buses, activity buses and taxis, due to the Federal CDC order.
  • Quarantine 
      • Students or staff will be notified if they are a known close contact to a COVID-19 positive individual and be given guidance consistent with Will County Health Department Guidance. Quarantine will be suggested, but not required, unless directed to by the local health department.
  • Exclusion/Isolation
      • Students or staff who are ill will still be required to stay home until symptoms resolve or a doctor’s clearance has been given. This is consistent with procedures in place prior to COVID-19 and is consistent with the procedures outlined in our student handbook.
      • Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 will still be required to isolate in accordance with the Illinois Department of Public Health guidance.
  • Testing/Screening 
      • Weekly screening for unvaccinated staff and unvaccinated students participating in extra-curricular activities or testing for students participating in test-to-stay will not be required. The option will be available until a decision is made to discontinue the program.

We recognize that this is a sudden change that will impact every individual differently. Ideally, we would have a period of time to prepare students, staff and families for the reduction or removal of COVID-19 mitigations, but this is not the case based on the current circumstances. Some will welcome and easily adapt to these changes and others will have a difficult time due to their comfort level or due to health concerns for themselves or a family member. We cannot stress enough the importance of respect and kindness throughout this transition and any future changes. Once again, we will set the tone for our kids on how we navigate this change and support one another.

There will undoubtedly be more changes as new information is received and legal developments and additional analysis occurs. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these developments.Our goal remains to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our learners and the adults who serve them.

In partnership,

 

Rachel Kinder, Ed.S

Superintendent of Schools

