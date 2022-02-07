Valley View School District On Masks and Quarantine Update

Late Friday, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow delivered her ruling that will impact all districts in the lawsuit including VVSD. The ruling issued a temporary restraining order regarding masks, quarantines, testing and vaccinations.
It is important to note that the appellate court could issue a stay of this order or issue an order that vacates this ruling which could re-establish the mitigation efforts as they were prior to Friday’s decision. If this occurs, we will reassess the situation and keep staff and families informed of any potential changes that will occur as a result of legal determinations or local decisions, as allowed.
As a result of this ruling, VVSD will pause the enforcement of these mandates. Effective Monday, February 7, we intend to follow Judge Grischow’s ruling for the District and each of our schools.
We recognize that this is a sudden change that will impact every individual differently. Ideally, we would have a period of time to prepare students, staff and families for the reduction or removal of COVID-19 mitigations, but this is not the case based on the current circumstances. Some will welcome and easily adapt to these changes and others will have a difficult time due to their comfort level or due to health concerns for themselves or a family member. We cannot stress enough the importance of respect and kindness throughout this transition and any future changes. Once again, we will set the tone for our kids on how we navigate this change and support one another.
There will undoubtedly be more changes as new information is received and legal developments and additional analysis occurs. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these developments.Our goal remains to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our learners and the adults who serve them.
In partnership,
Rachel Kinder, Ed.S
Superintendent of Schools