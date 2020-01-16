Valley View School District Reminds Parents Of Procedures If School Is Canceled Or Delayed Due To Winter Weather
Now that winter is upon us, this is a reminder of how Valley View School District informs parents and guardians of a weather-related cancellation or delayed start of a school day.
If the school day is going to be cancelled or delayed, parents and guardians will receive a phone call by 6 a.m. In consideration of parent work schedules and the need for child care arrangements, VVSD will try to make the decision and inform the community earlier whenever possible.
If the decision is made to delay the start of the school day, the school day will start two hours later than scheduled for grades K-12 with regular transportation/car rider/walker routines in place. STEP will begin at 9 a.m. and all Early Childhood classes will be cancelled on a delayed start day. Communication regarding before/after care or other activities will be provided when necessary.
In addition to the phone call, information about school closings or delayed starts will be sent via email, posted on the District website vvsd.org, Facebook and Twitter feeds, and shared with the area newspapers, and television and radio stations including WJOL radio.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to log into their Infinite Campus parent accounts to be certain their phone contact and email information is up-to-date.