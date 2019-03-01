Valley View Schools Report Possible 2nd Mumps Case

One week ago Valley View School District announced that a single case of mumps was confirmed for a student attending R.C. Hill Elementary School. Then this week Valley View and the Will County Health Department informed parents of a second possible case of mumps at R.C. Hill as well as the possibility of a new case at Brooks Middle School.

Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by the mumps virus. Mumps typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and is followed by swelling of salivary glands.Mumps is easily spread when the person coughs, sneezes or talks.

The best way to prevent your child from getting mumps is to make sure they are up-to-date with their vaccinations.