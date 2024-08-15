Vance And Walz Agree To A Vice Presidential Debate October 1st

1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

August 15, 2024
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance have agreed to debate each other on Oct. 1, setting up a matchup of potential vice presidents as early voting in some states gets underway for the general election.

CBS News on Wednesday posted on its X feed that the network had invited both Vance and Walz to debate in New York City, presenting four possible dates in September and October as options.

Walz accepted later on Wednesday and Vance responded Thursday that he would attend on Oct. 1.

He also challenged Walz to meet on Sept. 18 on CNN.

