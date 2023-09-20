1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Vanna White Signs On For Two More Seasons Of ‘Wheel’

September 20, 2023 11:58AM CDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Vanna White will remain with “Wheel of Fortune” for two additional seasons.

Following the announcement earlier this year that Pat Sajak would make season 41 of “Wheel of Fortune” his last, White’s future with the show was uncertain.

Her current contract was set to expire at the end of this season when Sajak signs off in June.

Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that White has negotiated to remain at the puzzle board through the 2025-2026 season.

This means she will be there for host Ryan Seacrest’s debut next fall and his second season too.

Seacrest told NBC’s Willie Geist in an interview that he “can’t wait” to work alongside White.

