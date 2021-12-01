Vax-Up Bolingbrook

The Village of Bolingbrook in partnership with the Will County Health Department is offering the Moderna booster on December 6th and 7th. The Moderna booster vaccination clinic will be held at the Bolingbrook Community Center 201 Canterbury Ln – Door A.
To qualify for the booster through the Village of Bolingbrook you must:
Have proof of vaccination with 2nd dose being equal to or greater than 6 months prior to appointment date
Please use the following link to schedule your appointment: click here
You will be asked to present an ID and proof of previous vaccination at your appointment.
Appointments are available as vaccine supply lasts.
After selecting your date and time, click submit, and be sure you see the “Thank You” page to ensure your appointment was made. To schedule an appointment go to our website and we’ll link you.