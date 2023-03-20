Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two

The driver and passenger of a red Kia were pronounced deceased at the scene of a three car crash in Will County Sunday morning. Illinois State Police Troop 3 investigating the fatal crash at Wilmington Road at US Route 45 report that the Kia was struck by a black Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound on Wilmington Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Wilmington and US Route 45. The Impala struck the Kia, traveled into the right ditch and caught fire. The Impala continued to travel eastbound on Wilmington Road and struck a third vehicle, a black Ford Fusion.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner. The drivers of the Fusion and Impala were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification.