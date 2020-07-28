Vehicle Explosion in Plainfield High School Parking Early Tuesday Morning
A vehicle explosion in Plainfield on Tuesday morning is now under investigation by the Plainfield Police and Fire Departments. It was at 2:04am that authorities were called after receiving numerous calls regarding a loud explosion in the area of Plainfield Central High School. Upon arriving the emergency personnel saw a 2015 Ford Focus fully engulfed in fire in the south parking lot of the high school. There were also two victims with numerous burn and blast injuries.
The victims, two 14-year-old males, had left their homes without permission and one of the juveniles had taken his father’s work vehicle. While driving around, they heard a hissing sound coming from somewhere in the vehicle. The juveniles pulled into the parking lot to investigate, at that time an explosion from within the vehicle occurred. One juvenile sustained a minor injury to his face and was taken to Amita Saint Joseph’s Medical Center and the second juvenile sustained more severe head injuries and was initially taken to Amita and the transferred to Loyola University Medical Center. Condition of the two juveniles remains unknown.
After contacting the owner of the vehicle, the owner stated that he was transporting an Acetylene tank in the trunk of his vehicle for work. The case remains under investigation.