1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Vehicle Theft Report During The School Day At Minooka High School Central Campus

December 6, 2022 6:13AM CST
Share
Vehicle Theft Report During The School Day At Minooka High School Central Campus
Minooka

Six Catalytic Converters were stolen from the Minooka High School Central Campus. It happened yesterday during lunchtime hour at around 12:30. The Minooka Community High School sent an email to parents and guardians yesterday. They’re working with the Minooka Police department and reviewing security footage. According to Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer, the converters were taken both from teacher and student owned vehicles. Police are looking for a black sedan. The school is urging people to report any suspicious activity and to contact the Minooka Police Department.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
2

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
3

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
4

Mokena Couple Accused of Obtaining Over $1 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans
5

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death

Recent Posts