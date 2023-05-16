Ventura applauds $221K grant awarded to Joliet Public Library

Children and families will soon be able to take advantage of more books and other materials at the Joliet Public Library following a grant of $221,784 to expand their collection, State Senator Rachel Ventura announced Tuesday.

“Libraries offer communities a multitude of opportunities – from leisurely reading materials to resources to learn and grow,” said Ventura (D-Joliet). “I myself enjoy frequenting the library with my daughters and enjoy taking the classes they offer. This grant continues to make the library a safe, well-equipped place for everyone.”

These grants, awarded once every fiscal year, will help provide library services to nearly 12 million patrons statewide and approximately 150,000 Joliet residents. The Joliet Public library intends to use this funding to increase their collection of local-history and Spanish-language materials and for the purchase of e-books.

The Public Library Per Capita Grants are authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries. Each year it allocates money for books and learning materials, staff, equipment, digital access and new technology.

“We are so thankful to the Illinois General Assembly and the Illinois Secretary of State for this supplement to our budget,” said Executive Director of the Joliet Public Library Megan Millen. “This annual grant helps the Joliet Public Library continue to provide materials and fantastic customer service to our community.”

“Our public libraries play a vital role and serve as the cornerstones of Illinois communities,” Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said. “I’m thrilled to be able to support libraries statewide, including the Joliet Public Library in their ongoing efforts to best serve the community.”

More information about the Public Library Per Capita grant program can be found here.