Vermont Becomes 1st State To Enact Law Requiring Oil Companies Pay For Damage From Climate Change

May 31, 2024 2:26PM CDT
(Associated Press) – Vermont has become the first state to enact a law requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a share of the damage caused by climate change after the state suffered catastrophic summer flooding and damage from other extreme weather.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott allowed the bill to become law without his signature late Thursday.

Scott wrote in his message to lawmakers that taking on ‘Big Oil’ should not be taken lightly and that he is concerned about the costs and outcomes of the small state doing that alone.

Maryland, Massachusetts and New York are considering similar measures.

