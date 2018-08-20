Vetter Road Closure Beginning Monday

As part of the CenterPoint Intermodal Center construction, Vetter Road will be closed to through traffic between Centerpoint Way and Schweitzer Road beginning Monday, August 20, 2018, for water main repair work. A detour route will be posted utilizing Centerpoint Way. It is expected that the work will be completed and the road reopened by Saturday, August 25, 2018. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area. For additional information contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4220.