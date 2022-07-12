Victim in Fatal Crest Hill Shooting Identified as 32-year-old Bolingbrook Man

The Will County Coroner has released the name of the person killed in a shooting outside a Crest Hill strip mall on Sunday night. It was at 11:45 pm that police were called to 1827 Knapp Drive regarding a large crowd of people loitering in the business park’s parking lot.
While Officers were on the scene dispersing the large crowd of people, several shots were fired and one individual was critically wounded. Officers immediately began rendering aid before paramedics arrived and transported the victim to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where they succumbed to their injuries shortly after arriving. Coroner Laurie Summers said on Tuesday that 32-year-old Terrell D. Fanniel of Bolingbrook was the individual killed in the shooting.
Authorities have said that four other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. Crest Hill Police ask anyone with information to contact Investigator Joel Steen at 815-741-5111.