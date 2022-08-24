Victim in Lockport Township Shooting Refusing to Cooperate in the Investigation

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm Deputies were called to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue after a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving Deputies discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the leg and approximately 15 shell casings in the nearby street. A tourniquet was applied to the victim’s leg, and he was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim is refusing to cooperate in the police investigation.

Because of this shooting, the Will County Sheriff’s Office requested the Fairmont Elementary School be placed on lockdown for precautionary measures. The shooting was unrelated to the school, and the lockdown was done because of the shooting occurring in close proximity to the incident. No students, teachers, or school property were hurt or damaged as a result of this shooting.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in trying to identify a suspect(s) in this case. If anyone has any information, or was a witness to this incident, please contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 815-727-8574.